ROCK FALLS – New members of Rock Falls Rotary were inducted by President Bob Sondgeroth on Monday.

Joel Lego and Amy Lego were sponsored by Betty Clementz, Michelle Brown was sponsored by Shane Brown, and Sondgeroth.

Rock Falls Rotary meets the first and third Monday evenings at 5:30 p.m. at Fellowship Hall of Harvest Time Bible Church on Dixon Avenue.

For more information, visit www.rockfallsrotary.org.