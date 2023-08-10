Dixon City Council OKs arcade’s special use permit request

DIXON — An arcade is coming to Dixon.

On Aug. 7, Dixon City Council members unanimously approved a special use permit for an arcade at 94 S. Peoria Ave., under Replays Arcade LLC.

“This is underage gaming,” City Building Official Tim Shipman said. “This is not gambling machines. That is excluded from this definition; that falls under the liquor license issue. This is going to be for kids, if you will.”

Robert Lewis, of Dixon, is renting the building from Jeff of All Trades LLC, according to the ordinance authorizing the special use permit.

The permit is needed because the property is zoned B-2 General Business District and, beneath that, CBD Central Business District, and the proposed purse falls under the city’s definition of an amusement center, Shipman said.

On June 5, City Council members unanimously voted to amend the city code regarding mechanical amusement devices. Changes included clarifying definitions, updating lease and operator requirements and fee increases.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the distributor fee will increase from $200 to $250 a year, operator fee from $100 to $150 and fee per machine from $30 to $45.

The ordinance had not received any major updates since 1984.

The petition was reviewed on July 27, at a Plan Commission public hearing, according to the ordinance. Plan Commission members unanimously recommended the City Council approve the permit.

“He’s going to have both parts of the building, have the games in there — I don’t remember for sure how many games — and then also just have items for sale type stuff,” Shipman said. “You just don’t see too many arcades around.”