August 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Round Grove Road in Whiteside County east of Morrison to close for a week

Road closed, railroad crossing signs

Round Grove Road, about 4 miles east of Morrison in Whiteside County, will be closed at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing Aug. 14-19. (Shaw Media file photo)

Round Grove Road, about 4 miles east of Morrison in Whiteside County, will be closed at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing Monday through Saturday, Aug. 19 so the railroad can replace the north track and remove the unused siding track through the roadway.

A detour will be posted, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation in a news release.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area, or avoid it altogether.

Follow IDOT District 2 on X, formerly Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict2 or go to GettingAroundIllinois.com for updates and information.

