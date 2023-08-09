August 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Carroll County Fair: Wednesday

By Shaw Local News Network
Ava Jones, 7, of Dixon, smiles as she rides the swings at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Ava Jones, 7, of Dixon, smiles as she rides the swings at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday. The Carroll County runs this week at the fairgrounds in Milledgeville. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair has more family fun on tap today with its carnival and Badger State Tractor Pull. The fairgrounds are located at 28374 Milledgeville Road.

Carnival Hours

  • Wednesday, Aug. 9, 3-10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-10 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 11 3-10 p.m.*
  • Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-10 p.m.

*Wristband hours are limited to Friday: 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 1-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Pricing

Wristbands can be used every! New armband needed per carnival session listed above; and same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.

$28 at the carnival ticket booth or $1.25 per ticket (2 to 5 tickets per ride).

Entertainment

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Badger State Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m. (free grandstand)

Thursday, Aug. 10: Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing, 7 p.m. (free grandstand)

Friday, Aug. 11: Queens Blvd., Live in Concert, Time 7:30 p.m. (free grandstand & track)

Saturday, Aug. 12: Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.; ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2-5 p.m.; Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.; Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30-7 p.m.; and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)

For more information, visit https://carrollcountyfair.info/

MilledgevilleFairCarroll County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois