Carroll County Fair: Wednesday

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair has more family fun on tap today with its carnival and Badger State Tractor Pull. The fairgrounds are located at 28374 Milledgeville Road.

Carnival Hours

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 3-10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11 3-10 p.m.*

Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-10 p.m.

*Wristband hours are limited to Friday: 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 1-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Pricing

Wristbands can be used every! New armband needed per carnival session listed above; and same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.

$28 at the carnival ticket booth or $1.25 per ticket (2 to 5 tickets per ride).

Entertainment

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Badger State Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m. (free grandstand)

Thursday, Aug. 10: Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing, 7 p.m. (free grandstand)

Friday, Aug. 11: Queens Blvd., Live in Concert, Time 7:30 p.m. (free grandstand & track)

Saturday, Aug. 12: Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.; ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2-5 p.m.; Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.; Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30-7 p.m.; and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)

For more information, visit https://carrollcountyfair.info/