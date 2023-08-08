Wrecking havoc: Sterling, Rock Falls drivers smash their way to trophies at Ogle demolition derby

OREGON – Jacqueline Shaner knew she had to have one last special ride in her 2008 Chevy Equinox. Her brother, Justin, made sure it was extra special.

The Rock Falls siblings crawled into the multicolored SUV Saturday night to square off against 11 others in the Mini Van/SUV demolition derby event at the Ogle County Fair.

“This was my car, and it was very special to me because my dad had worked on it for me before he passed,” said Jacqueline, 26. “It has 228,000 miles on it, so I decided to give it to my brother for the demolition derby, and I told him I’d ride along with him.”

With Justin, 33, behind the wheel, the #siblings vehicle – painted by Jacqueline across the hood – banged and scraped its way to a third-place finish after being hobbled by a hit to a rear quarter panel late in the heat.

After a quick lift from a skidloader, the SUV started back up and wobbled off the field under its own power.

This was my car, and it was very special to me because my dad had worked on it for me before he passed. — Jacqueline Shaner

Justin was happy with the third-place finish, considering it took him only three days to change his sister’s ride into a demo car.

“If we hadn’t have gotten hit there, I think we could have had second place,” he said.

He prepped the car mechanically, but his sister was in charge of aesthetics.

“I had no say into what went on this car,” Justin said, smiling. “She decorated it.”

Justin has driven in demolition heats before, but it was the first ride for Jacqueline.

“It wasn’t scary, but it was painful,” she said.

Justin thinks the SUV has at least one more race in her.

“I guess we’ll see for sure. We’re planning on going to Milledgeville,” he said.

That demolition derby is Saturday at the Carroll County Fair.

The Shaners weren’t the only Sauk Valley drivers to fare well at the fair.

Tyler Bielema, 18, of Sterling outlasted three other competitors in his 1999 Crown Victoria in the Young Guns heat. He maneuvered the big blue and white behemoth around the track before knocking out Gavin Smith of Lacon with a shot to his radiator.

Tyler Bielema, 18, of Sterling drives his 03T demo car at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. His 1999 Crown Victoria won the Young Guns heat. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

“I didn’t know any of the other guys in the race, so I just went out and played defense for a while,” Bielema said.

He found his ride in Kansas.

“I worked on it about nine months,” said Bielema, who plans to run it Saturday, too.

The quickest turnaround time for a ride at the event had to go to Brenton Muntean, 24, of Sterling, who transformed a 2000 Chevy Malibu into a gray heap of metal in just about six hours.

“I had another car I was going to run, but it needed a strut, so I stayed up to 4 a.m. working on a friend’s car, got an hour and a half of sleep, and made this one,” Muntean said.

Muntean, with his cousin Jaden as his passenger, finished second, outlasting 13 others in the Open Wire Compact heat.

Jaden gave an enthusiast wave to the crowd from his seat when the heat ended.

Upcoming demolition derbies are 7 p.m. Saturday at the Carroll County Fair and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison.