Sauk Valley College offers free GED, ESL classes

The Sauk Valley Community College Adult Education department is offering free General Education Development and English as a Second Language classes to all Illinois residents.

Classes will begin Aug. 21 at various locations throughout the Sauk Valley.

GED classes are offered on campus at SVCC in Dixon. ESL class locations include Sterling Public Library, Whiteside Area Career Center, Bethel Church in Dixon and Evangelical Free Church in Mt. Morris. Days and times vary based on location.

Before starting class, register for an orientation session at svcc.edu/AEorientation or call 815-835-6310 for information.

To learn about the GED or ESL program at SVCC, contact Sarah McFarlane, program director, at sarah.a.mcfarlane@svcc.edu