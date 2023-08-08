MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair starts today at the fairgrounds with a carnival and truck pull. The fairgrounds are located at 28374 Milledgeville Road.

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6-10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 3-10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11 3-10 p.m.*

Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-10 p.m.

*Wristband hours are limited to Friday: 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 1-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Pricing

Wristbands can be used every! New armband needed per carnival session listed above; and same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.

$25 in advance, until Aug. 7, in the Fair Office

$28 at the carnival ticket booth beginning Aug. 8

or $1.25 per ticket (2 to 5 tickets per ride).

Entertainment

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Illini State Truck Pull, 6:30 p.m. (free grandstand)

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Badger State Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m. (free grandstand)

Thursday, Aug. 10: Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing, 7 p.m. (free grandstand)

Friday, Aug. 11: Queens Blvd., Live in Concert, Time 7:30 p.m. (free grandstand & track)

Saturday, Aug. 12: Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.; ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2-5 p.m.; Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.; Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30-7 p.m.; and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)

For more information, visit https://carrollcountyfair.info/