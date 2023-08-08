August 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Carroll County Fair starts today

By Shaw Local News Network
Craig Harnish of Caledonia, Illinois, heads down the track in his "Inches Matter" International Harvestor tractor at the Illini Tractor and Truck Pull on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Craig Harnish of Caledonia, Illinois, heads down the track in his "Inches Matter" International Harvestor tractor at the Illini Tractor and Truck Pull at the Ogle County Fair on Aug. 3. The Carroll County Fair hosts the event at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair starts today at the fairgrounds with a carnival and truck pull. The fairgrounds are located at 28374 Milledgeville Road.

Carnival Hours

  • Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6-10 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 9, 3-10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-10 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 11 3-10 p.m.*
  • Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-10 p.m.

*Wristband hours are limited to Friday: 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 1-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Pricing

Wristbands can be used every! New armband needed per carnival session listed above; and same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.

$25 in advance, until Aug. 7, in the Fair Office

$28 at the carnival ticket booth beginning Aug. 8

or $1.25 per ticket (2 to 5 tickets per ride).

Entertainment

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Illini State Truck Pull, 6:30 p.m. (free grandstand)

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Badger State Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m. (free grandstand)

Thursday, Aug. 10: Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing, 7 p.m. (free grandstand)

Friday, Aug. 11: Queens Blvd., Live in Concert, Time 7:30 p.m. (free grandstand & track)

Saturday, Aug. 12: Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.; ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2-5 p.m.; Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.; Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30-7 p.m.; and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)

For more information, visit https://carrollcountyfair.info/

Carroll CountyMilledgevilleFair
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois