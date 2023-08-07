Rev up your antique tractor and head to the Whiteside County Fair

MORRISON – Antique tractor buffs will have a heyday at this year’s 152nd Annual Whiteside County Fair, Aug. 15-19.

Each participant who displays their tractor will receive a 152nd Whiteside County Fair plaque.

The exhibitors will fire up their engines for the parade about one hour before the start of that evening’s truck and tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

Anyone displaying their Antique Farm Tractor at the 2023 Whiteside County Fair will be required to purchase a Season Membership Pass which will automatically enter them into the exhibition.

Due to space constraints, the display will be limited to “restored or good original” tractors. The fair also welcomes for display, hit and miss engines that are in working order.

No garden tractors or implements are allowed unless the implements are mounted to the tractor.

Pre-registration is recommended and can be done by contacting Ron Shank at 815-772-7157.

For more information about these, visit www.whitesidecountyfair.org