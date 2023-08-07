Prince Charming gets all gussied up at 4-H Fair

OREGON – Ellie Schier has her own Prince Charming and he’s definitely beefier than any two-legged Disney version and has his own unique “once upon a time” story.

“He was just a little calf and he was really sick when he was little so we had to put him in the garage for about a month,” said Ellie, a member of the Carefree 4-H Club. “We didn’t think he’d make it, but he did and here he is now.”

The 9-year-old from Mt. Morris was busy giving Prince Charming, her 1,275 Angus-cross steer a bath, prepping him for his next showing at the Ogle County 4-H Fair, held in conjunction with the Ogle County Fair.

Ellie soaped up 18-month Prince Charming as her mom, Emily helped at the washing station behind the beef barn.

“He came from our family farm and he was very little,” Emily said. “Ellie nursed him along and last year she was able to show him as a bucket calf.”

His name was no-brainer, putting his Disney namesakes to shame.

“He looked like a cow prince,” Ellie said, smiling. “And he is more handsome.”

One barn over, Brooke Ewald, 20, of Byron was washing down her very vocal ewe, Dime.

“She’s always like this,” said Ewald as rinsed off the bleating 6-month-old. “Her mom’s name is Penny, so we named her Dime. She is very vocal.”

In the hog barn, Addy Miller, 13, of Byron watched as her cousin, Caylen Kirchner, 10, of Leaf River carefully directed Jazzy, a 275-pound Berkshire gilt, to her washing station.

“She’s 7 months old and she’s very good,” said Addy, a member of the Carefree 4-H Club.

At the other end of the sheep barn, Henry Hoffman, 10, of Mt. Morris and his buddies Warren and Wallace Meiners, 10, and 6, of Oregon were carefully petting one of the quieter ewes.

“We just like to come and see the animals,” said Henry.

The 170th Ogle County Fair concluded Sunday following a 5-day run at the fairgrounds at 1440 N. Limekiln Road, just west of Oregon. Events included a queen pageant, tractor and truck pulls, the Big Hat Rodeo, and demolition derby.

History of the Fair

The first Ogle County Fair was held in October of 1853 on the lawn of the Ogle County Court House. In the early years, it was held a several places and on one occasion, in Byron.

In 1856 a group of citizens purchased 10 acres of land in the north section of Oregon along state Route 2. An additional 10 acres was purchase in 1858 followed by the acquisition of 6 acres from Mr. E.S. Potter in 1901. Ten more acres were latter purchased from the estate of James H. Cartwright. The grandstand was constructed in 1925 followed by the horse barn in 1927. The fair encompassed about 40 acres by 1968.

A larger venue was created in 1993 west of town and a fair board was created and the new organization was chartered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Ava Jones, 7, of Dixon, smiles as she rides the swings at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Jonithan McCullough, 12, and Evelyn Simpson, 13, both of Stillman Valley, take a spin on one of the carnival rides at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Brooke Ewald, 20, of Byron washes her 6-month-old ewe, Dime, at the Ogle County 4-H Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Henry Hoffman, 19 of Mt. Morris, pets a sheep at the Ogle County 4-H Fair with his friends Warren, 10 and Wallace Meiners, 6, of Oregon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Addy Miller, 13, of Byron, watches as her cousin, Caylen Kirchner, 10, of Leaf River, direct Jazzy, a 275-pound Berkshire gilt, to a washing station at the Ogle County 4-H Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Addy Miller, 13, of Byron, washes Jazzy her 275-pound Berkshire gilt, as her as her cousin, Caylen Kirchner, 10, of Leaf River, helps at the Ogle County 4-H Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)