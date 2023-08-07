August 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Carroll County Fair starts Tuesday

By Shaw Local News Network
Melissa Kuhl and son Jacob Miller, 12, of Milledgeville hang on for a ride at the Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Carroll County fair in Milledgeville.

Melissa Kuhl and son Jacob Miller, of Milledgeville hang on for a ride at the 2022 Carroll County Fair. (Alex Paschal)

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair starts Tuesday.

Carnival Hours

  • Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6-10 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 9, 3-10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-10 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 11 3-10 p.m.*
  • Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-10 p.m.

*Wristband hours are limited to Friday: 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 1-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Pricing

Wristbands can be used every! New armband needed per carnival session listed above; and same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.

$25 in advance, until Aug. 7, in the Fair Office

$28 at the carnival ticket booth beginning Aug. 8

or $1.25 per ticket (2 to 5 tickets per ride).

Entertainment

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Illini State Truck Pull, 6:30 p.m. (free grandstand)

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Badger State Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m. (free grandstand)

Thursday, Aug. 10: Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing, 7 p.m. (free grandstand)

Friday, Aug. 11: Queens Blvd., Live in Concert, Time 7:30 p.m. (free grandstand & track)

Saturday, Aug. 12: Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.; ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2-5 p.m.; Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.; Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30-7 p.m.; and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)

For more information, visit https://carrollcountyfair.info/

Carroll CountyMilledgevilleFair
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois