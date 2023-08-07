Autumn on the Prairie coming in September

FRANKLIN GROVE – The Nachusa Grasslands’ fall festival, Autumn on the Prairie, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Held at the Grasslands’ Visitor Center, 2075 Lowden Road, the annual event offers activities for the whole family, including wagon rides through the prairie to look for bison and a choice of 12 guided hiking tours that feature scenic photo locations, grassland birds, dragonflies, preserve hideaways, autumn wildflowers, and small mammals.

Hiking tours will depart from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Additional attractions include a Discovery Tent and live birds of prey displayed by the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education. Headon’s Fine Meats food truck will be on site for food and drink.

Parking is $5 per vehicle. Donations will also be accepted at the Welcome Pavilion and at the Bison Tours tent.

Tickets cannot be obtained in advance, only in person on Sept. 16. Each person takes a number at the Bison Tours Tent and can join a tour anytime your number is less than the one posted on a sign by the tent. Finding the bison is not guaranteed.

For more information, visit https://www.nachusagrasslands.org/