FORRESTON – Sauerkraut and watermelon took center stage at the annual Sauerkraut Days on Saturday.

The American Legion sold brats and sauerkraut at the shelter in Memorial Park followed by a watermelon eating contest and parade.

The event also included a biergarten (beer garden), fireworks, and car show.

Oliver and Noah Werntz, 4 and 3, of Freeport check out the 1923 Chevy owned by Jim and Janell Miller of Forreston at the Sauerkraut Days Car and Bike Show on Ssaturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

German Valley Days Little Miss Kennedy Schopf waves to the crowd as she rides in the Sauerkraut Days Parade with Little Mister Lincoln Dietrich and German Valley Days President Donna Smith on Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Maxwell Bushey, 12, of Forreston, was one of the contestants in the 12 and older division of the Sauerkraut Days Watermelon Eating Contest on Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)