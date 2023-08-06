Ogle County Fair: Sunday

OREGON – The Ogle County Fair and 4-H Fair concludes on Sunday with poultry, goat, and horse shows and the Tri-County Pullers. The carnival runs until 4 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 1440 N. Limekiln Road.

Sunday

• 7 a.m.: church service, Exhibit Building.

• 7:30 a.m.: Jr. Goat Show, Building D (goat barn).

• 9 a.m.: Jr. Poultry Show, Building B (poultry barn).

• 9 a.m.: Benefit Open Horse Show, horse arena.

• 11 a.m to 4 p.m.: exhibit building open.

• 10 a.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm.

• 1 p.m.: Tri-County Pullers, grandstand

Admission Information

• Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides): $10.

• Age 4 and younger (entrance only): free; Age 4 and younger carnival ride wristband: $5.

• 1-day grandstand pass (in addition to entrance fee): $10.

• 1-day pit pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, allows you into the pit area only): $20.

Pit passes for grandstand events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin one hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A pit pass is $20 per person.

Carnival Times

• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit oglecountyfair.com