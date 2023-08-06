Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation offering freezer meals

AMBOY – The Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting its semiannual freezer meal fundraiser from 1-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Lee County Farm Bureau, 37. S. East Ave.

Members of the community are invited to purchase a set of 10 prepared and frozen meals for $190.

The program allows the agency to help your family with meal preparation. Stop by the Lee County Farm Bureau office and pick up 10 delicious meals that have been prepared and frozen for your convenience. All you will need to do is thaw and cook them. Each meal will serve 3-5 people.

Proceeds go to the Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation to fund agriculture education efforts for the youth of Lee County.

Registration and payment are due to the Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation by Sept. 17.

To register, visit www.lcfbfoundation.org or call 815-857-3531.