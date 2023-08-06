Dixon School Board approves personnel changes

DIXON – The Dixon School Board approved these personnel changes during a July 31 special board meeting.
New Hires
Ronald Gruber, Asst. Principal at DHS, effective July 24;
Alexa Reeder, Title I Reading Teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 14;
Nicole Van Garsse, 5th grade Teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 14;
Esmeralda Rangel, Full-time custodian at Dixon High School, effective July 31;
April Torres, 5th grade Teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 14;
Sarah Cox, Paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 14;
Nicole DiGrazia, Paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 14
Change in Status
Robert Collins, from full-time custodian at Washington School to Head Custodian at DHS, Effective July 1;
Jeff Long, from full-time custodian at DHS to full-time custodian at Washington School, Effective July 11;
Joann Jones, from full-time custodian at Jefferson School to full-time custodian at Madison School, Effective Aug. 1;
Amanda Ganze, Paraprofessional at Washington School to Paraprofessional at Jefferson School, Effective Aug. 14
Resignations
David Mills, Asst. Principal at DHS, effective July 7;
Nolan Lewis, Music Teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 11;
Kassy Wallace, Paraprofessional at Madison School, effective Aug. 11;
Barb Meader, 5.75 hours a day Paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11;
Martha Mauch, Math Teacher at DHS, effective Aug. 11;
Jaime Ferguson, SIS Coordinator, effective July 19;
Shannon Sherlock, 5th grade teacher at Madison, effective Aug. 3
Coaches/Advisory/Volunteers/Stipend
2022-23 Dixon High School Coaches
Brittany Schwarz – Assistant Cross Country Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Tyler Matteson – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Brad Winterland – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Brandon Woodward – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Laiff Jacobson – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Luke Ravlin – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Kyle Lawrence – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Jon Empen – Assistant Football Coach (half stipend) – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
JD Gieson – Assistant Football Coach (half stipend) – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Ryan Deets – Assistant Golf Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Rick Kent – Assistant Girls Tennis Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Ethan Fox – Assistant Boys Soccer Coach (half stipend) – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Jacob Fane – Assistant Boys Soccer Coach (split stipend) – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Courtney Bond – Head Dance Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Alicia Willey – Assistant Volleyball Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Darien Bardoner – Assistant Volleyball Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Steve Carlson – Assistant Volleyball Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Evan Thorpe – Assistant Summer Strength (half stipend) – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
2022-23 Reagan Middle School Coaches
Courtney Bond – Assistant Cross Country Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Sarina Venier – 7th Grade Volleyball Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
2022-23 Volunteer Coaches
Ryan Harrison – Assistant Golf Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Chris Blumhoff – Assistant Boys Soccer Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Coaching Resignations
Carie Ramirez – DHS Assistant Softball Coach – effective Aug. 1