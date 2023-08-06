Dixon School Board approves personnel changes

DIXON – The Dixon School Board approved these personnel changes during a July 31 special board meeting.

New Hires

Ronald Gruber, Asst. Principal at DHS, effective July 24;

Alexa Reeder, Title I Reading Teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 14;

Nicole Van Garsse, 5th grade Teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 14;

Esmeralda Rangel, Full-time custodian at Dixon High School, effective July 31;

April Torres, 5th grade Teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 14;

Sarah Cox, Paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 14;

Nicole DiGrazia, Paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 14

Change in Status

Robert Collins, from full-time custodian at Washington School to Head Custodian at DHS, Effective July 1;

Jeff Long, from full-time custodian at DHS to full-time custodian at Washington School, Effective July 11;

Joann Jones, from full-time custodian at Jefferson School to full-time custodian at Madison School, Effective Aug. 1;

Amanda Ganze, Paraprofessional at Washington School to Paraprofessional at Jefferson School, Effective Aug. 14

Resignations

David Mills, Asst. Principal at DHS, effective July 7;

Nolan Lewis, Music Teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 11;

Kassy Wallace, Paraprofessional at Madison School, effective Aug. 11;

Barb Meader, 5.75 hours a day Paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 11;

Martha Mauch, Math Teacher at DHS, effective Aug. 11;

Jaime Ferguson, SIS Coordinator, effective July 19;

Shannon Sherlock, 5th grade teacher at Madison, effective Aug. 3

Coaches/Advisory/Volunteers/Stipend

2022-23 Dixon High School Coaches

Brittany Schwarz – Assistant Cross Country Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Tyler Matteson – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Brad Winterland – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Brandon Woodward – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Laiff Jacobson – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Luke Ravlin – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Kyle Lawrence – Assistant Football Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Jon Empen – Assistant Football Coach (half stipend) – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

JD Gieson – Assistant Football Coach (half stipend) – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Ryan Deets – Assistant Golf Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Rick Kent – Assistant Girls Tennis Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Ethan Fox – Assistant Boys Soccer Coach (half stipend) – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Jacob Fane – Assistant Boys Soccer Coach (split stipend) – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Courtney Bond – Head Dance Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Alicia Willey – Assistant Volleyball Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Darien Bardoner – Assistant Volleyball Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Steve Carlson – Assistant Volleyball Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Evan Thorpe – Assistant Summer Strength (half stipend) – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

2022-23 Reagan Middle School Coaches

Courtney Bond – Assistant Cross Country Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Sarina Venier – 7th Grade Volleyball Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

2022-23 Volunteer Coaches

Ryan Harrison – Assistant Golf Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Chris Blumhoff – Assistant Boys Soccer Coach – effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Coaching Resignations

Carie Ramirez – DHS Assistant Softball Coach – effective Aug. 1