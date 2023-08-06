CGH Health Foundation announces scholarship winners

STERLING – Nine individuals have been named recipients of CGH Health Foundation nursing and health care scholarships. A total of $20,700 has been awarded because of the generosity of area donors, according to Foundation Board Chairwoman Martha Kophamer, Morrison.

“The Foundation has had a long-standing scholarship program during our 36-year history,” Kophamer said in a news release. “We are committed to supporting individuals who are pursuing a career in the health care profession and want to thank our many contributors who make this possible.”

Those selected include:

· $3,000 Althea Larson Nursing Scholarship - Faith Green, Morrison, seeking a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville; Olivia-Hope Toppert, seeking an Associate Degree in Nursing from Black Hawk College, Moline; and Dawn Britt, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Chamberlin University

· $1,000 Edgar and Florence Hall Nursing Scholarship - Taylor Tetrick, Polo, seeking a Master’s of Science Degree in Nursing Leadership at Saint Francis Nursing School, Peoria

· $1,000 Bill and Marrietta Lilly Healthcare Scholarship - Faith Green, Morrison, seeking a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville

· $3,000 Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Healthcare Scholarship - Hannah Escamilla, Sterling, seeking a Doctorate Degree in Occupational Therapy at University of St. Augustine Health Sciences, Irving, TX; and Shayla Schmall, Rock Falls, seeking a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Illinois State University, Normal

· $3,000 Blue Sky Healthcare Education Scholarship - Kayhla Shomaker, Dixon, seeking an Associate Degree in Nursing from Rasmussen University, Rockford; and Shelly Meier, Sterling, seeking a Radiologic Technologist Degree from Sauk Valley Community College

· $2,200 Blue Sky Healthcare Education Scholarship - Nicole Dowdy, Sterling, seeking an Associate Degree in Nursing from Sauk Valley Community College

To be eligible for a Foundation scholarship, students must have already been accepted into their professional field of study. On-line programs are funded in addition to traditional courses at a campus.

The next scholarship application deadline is Friday, Sept. 15 for the $2,000 Ed Andersen Healthcare Scholarship.

To download an application visit: cghmc.com/foundation/scholarships. Contact Joan Hermes, Foundation Executive Director, at 815-625-0400, ext. 5672 for more information.