August 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

CGH Health Foundation announces scholarship winners

By Shaw Local News Network
CGH Health Foundation logo

CGH Health Foundation logo

STERLING – Nine individuals have been named recipients of CGH Health Foundation nursing and health care scholarships. A total of $20,700 has been awarded because of the generosity of area donors, according to Foundation Board Chairwoman Martha Kophamer, Morrison.

“The Foundation has had a long-standing scholarship program during our 36-year history,” Kophamer said in a news release. “We are committed to supporting individuals who are pursuing a career in the health care profession and want to thank our many contributors who make this possible.”

Those selected include:

· $3,000 Althea Larson Nursing Scholarship - Faith Green, Morrison, seeking a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville; Olivia-Hope Toppert, seeking an Associate Degree in Nursing from Black Hawk College, Moline; and Dawn Britt, Sterling, seeking a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Chamberlin University

· $1,000 Edgar and Florence Hall Nursing Scholarship - Taylor Tetrick, Polo, seeking a Master’s of Science Degree in Nursing Leadership at Saint Francis Nursing School, Peoria

· $1,000 Bill and Marrietta Lilly Healthcare Scholarship - Faith Green, Morrison, seeking a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville

· $3,000 Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Healthcare Scholarship - Hannah Escamilla, Sterling, seeking a Doctorate Degree in Occupational Therapy at University of St. Augustine Health Sciences, Irving, TX; and Shayla Schmall, Rock Falls, seeking a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Illinois State University, Normal

· $3,000 Blue Sky Healthcare Education Scholarship - Kayhla Shomaker, Dixon, seeking an Associate Degree in Nursing from Rasmussen University, Rockford; and Shelly Meier, Sterling, seeking a Radiologic Technologist Degree from Sauk Valley Community College

· $2,200 Blue Sky Healthcare Education Scholarship - Nicole Dowdy, Sterling, seeking an Associate Degree in Nursing from Sauk Valley Community College

To be eligible for a Foundation scholarship, students must have already been accepted into their professional field of study. On-line programs are funded in addition to traditional courses at a campus.

The next scholarship application deadline is Friday, Sept. 15 for the $2,000 Ed Andersen Healthcare Scholarship.

To download an application visit: cghmc.com/foundation/scholarships. Contact Joan Hermes, Foundation Executive Director, at 815-625-0400, ext. 5672 for more information.

SterlingHealthEducation
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois