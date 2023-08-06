Beyond Trim: Frozen Yogurt Bark

There are certain foods that naturally lend themselves to cravings. Foods that contain sugar, fat, and salt and especially those that combine two or all three of those ingredients can be the worst offenders. Ice cream is one of those foods that hits all the buttons.

While there is nothing wrong with enjoying the occasional ice cream treat in small quantities, ice cream is one of those foods that can be hard to stop eating once you get started. Consider that a single pint of some premium ice cream brands, (supposedly 4 servings but who are we kidding?) can contain well more than 1000 calories and you can see how that becomes a problem.

Fortunately, there are ways to satisfy your craving for creamy, cold treats and avoid the high sugar and fat that comes with commercial ice creams. One of my favorite tricks is to throw frozen banana slices in the blender with some low-fat milk for a delicious milkshake. Sometimes I add cocoa powder, powdered peanut butter, or vanilla for more flavor.

And here is another sweet treat that makes a healthy substitute for ice cream. It’s high in protein and calcium, lower in calories, and it’s easy to make! Give this frozen yogurt bark a try:

Ingredients:

2 cups plain, fat free Greek yogurt

2 Tablespoons natural peanut butter

4 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

Optional toppings: granola, berries, mini chocolate chips, chopped nuts, etc. (I like to use very thinly sliced strawberries and a low sugar granola with sliced almonds.)

Directions:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a non-stick silicone mat.

Combine yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and vanilla in mixing bowl and whisk to combine.

Spoon mixture onto baking sheet and use a spatula to spread in a thin layer 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick.

Sprinkle toppings evenly over the surface of the yogurt.

Freeze 2-3 hours until solid.

Peel yogurt from the liner and break into pieces.

Put the pieces in a freezer bag or other freezer safe container and store in the freezer until needed.

Nutrition information for the whole recipe (does not include toppings): 525 calories, 63g carbohydrates, 16g unsaturated fat, 38g protein, and nearly 100% of RDA of calcium for most people.