Shutter to Think: Coming Clean

A calf peeks out from behind a fence Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Lee County 4H fair while getting a bath by Emery Erickson, 9, of Waterman. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawm/credit)

“Hi, I’m Alex and I’ve got a cattle washing picture problem.” Everyone else in the room: “Wrong meeting weirdo.”

I really did think I had it under control until I looked back and saw I had written the same column last year. This ‘problem’ is about how I’m automatically drawn to people washing their show animals at any of the local county fairs. I never tire of it which is very peculiar given that I certainly want and try to bring a different look from the hundred of events I cover year after year.

I think the whole concept of “cleaning up the cow or hosing down the horse” is inherently pretty sweet. These are beautiful animals, loved by their owners and deserving of care and primping.

I don’t know how the cattle themselves feel about the whole thing as they have never told me, but what I’ve observed is that they seem to be very chill so I’m guessing it’s like a trip to the spa for them.

Now that I’ve faced my struggles and admitted I need help, I vow to not write another word about my “cattle cleansing conundrum”…until next year.