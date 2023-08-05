August 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Whiteside County

Warranty deed

Mercedez N. Simmons to Matthew Coomber, 2008 21st Ave., Sterling, $151,800.

Patty J. Martin and Donald L. Welch Jr. to Kyle J. and Tiffany A. Schaver, 17052 Elston Road, Fulton, $105,500.

Kacey M. Batten to Colin D. Jaquet, 311 E. Market St., Tampico, $100,000.

Bulmaro Rocha to Sevanah Lucas and Nolan Stanley, 1410 Ave L, Sterling, $69,000.

Wade A. and Meredith L. Miller to Michael and Maria Weida, 20810 Mathew Road, Morrison, $329,000.

David E. and Randall L. Deweerdt and Kimberly K. Nelson to Robert E. and Sandra K. Foster, 1308 Fourth Ave., Fulton, $176,000.

Cody Donoho and Alicia Karrow to Christy Beightol, 2009 Canal St., Rock Falls, $83,000.

Brittney C. Ramos to Russell Jones, 1401 Ave D, Sterling, $102,500.

Craig M. and Tasha M. Sheley to Luke M. Schutt, 1107 Fisher St., Sterling, $87,000.

Julie L. James to Charles W. and Carrie B. Bush, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Morrison, $805,660.

James and Sally Trimble to NW Properties and Apartments LLC, 516 11th Ave., Fulton, $290,000.

P&P Industries to EA and OA Commercial LLC, 14729 Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $550,000.

Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, to Joseph and Michelle Lewis, 612 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $60,000.

David A. Olsen to William and Dawn Bailey, 711 16th Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

Douglas J. Johnson to Eucharice Chris Lehman, 1403 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $45,000.

Brian and Hailey Rehberg Witt to Todd A. Tiesman Trust, 10959 Fulfs Road, Morrison, $210,500.

Robert W. Smith to Robert Allen and Barbara Ann McIntosh, 8181 Hoover Road, Rock Falls, $305,000.

Christopher M. and Sherrie K. Grant to Brian Busch, 503 S. 11th Ave., Albany, $300,000.

Kenneth J. and Ellen R. Pannier to David Jankowski, 103 Lafayette St., Prophetstown, $155,000.

Allen P. and Jessica A. Wade to Jared and Seantae Wetzell, 502 W. Park St., Morrison, $172,500.

Quit claim deeds

Linda Hummel to ACBC Properties LLC, 406 E St., Prophetstown, $2,500.

Robert E. Stage Jr. to Keli Jo Shadle, 715 19th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Jeremy and Angela James to Gayle K. and Richard L. Evans Trust, 501 Ave L, Sterling, $0.

Paul D. and Angela R. Hebbeln to Kenneth J. Hagge, 14707 Vans Road, Fulton, $145,000.

Trustees deeds

A. Dean Decker IRA Trust to Arlene Evelyn Considine Trust, 717 Valley View Drive, Fulton, $195,000.

Leola D. and Larry J. Schrock to Doyle L. and Kaylene R. Kropf, one parcel on Coleta Road, Tampico, $444,000.

Larry G. McCormick Trust and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust to Kyle and Lindsy Stumpenhorst, two parcels on Wynn Road, Sterling, $37,900.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Kari M. Meiners to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 2104 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $0.

Capital One Bank, Patrick M. Schaefer, sale officer, to Steven K. and Sabrina Scott, 506 Second Ave., Rock Falls, $25,000.

Whiteside County sheriff and sale officer Deandre M. Johnson to Select Employees Credit Union, 612 15th Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Brenda J. Shaw to Chantelle Ritzert and Robert Chamberlain, 136 N. Mason St., Amboy, $32,500.

US Bank National Association to Gilberto Luna, 307 Grant Ave., Dixon, $63,000.

Fred J. and Lisa D. Wilczynski to Brian and Melissa Corson, 1137 Fisk Road, Compton, $399,000.

Gary and Laura Hazelwood to Brendan Hunter Harmann, 1007 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $94,000.

Curtis R. Burket to Jessie M. Grett, 1004 state Route 38, Dixon, $255,000.

Leland Farmers Co. to Schlesinger Ag LLC, five parcels in Wyoming Township, $790,000.

Jacob Eich to Jeffrey Nelson-Skoug and Savannah Skoug, 365 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $180,000.

Dale F. and Catherine H. King to Videl Lopez Ruiz, 703 Evans Ave., Ashton, $29,373.

Christy J. Settles to Samantha Anne Miller, 207 E. South St., Franklin Grove, $126,000.

Roxann and Erma L. Robinson, Debra A. Oliver, Cheryl L. Clarke, and Sharon K. Gaffey to Kody D. and Lauren Gaffey, 2004 Moonlight Bay Lane, Sterling, $150,000.

Capricorn Sun Investments LLC and Edward G. Butterbaugh to Coss Joint Tenancy Trust, Dustin O. Coss, trustee, 1219 W. First St., Dixon, $50,000.

IPP LLC to Jesse Lee Properties LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $475,000.

Donald Beard and Colleen Stauffer to Tammy Trotter, 733 Harriett St., Dixon, $105,000.

Dale F. and Donna S. Poquette to Marcus Allen and Sarah Cox, 1661 Hill Drive, Dixon, $275,000.

Ann E. Ganger to Lola F. Blanchard, 611 Cushing St., Dixon, $58,000.

Jacob D. Eychaner to Chad Dambman, 717 S. College Ave., Dixon, $41,000.

Mark R. and Megan L. Dempsey to Timothy Cloutier, 616 Moss Place, Dixon, $155,000.

Ann M. Connolly to Daniel Andrew Huene, 402-404 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $52,000.

Dustin C. and Sarah A. Drew to Timothy M. and Rebekah S.J. Finn, 218 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $232,000.

Audre, Leon, Charlotte and Andrew Rathburn to Martha Rodriguez, block 13, lot 97, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,500.

Tyler J. and Mattie J. Humphrey to Ameresco Lee County Renewable Natural Gass LLC, one parcel in Marion Township, $153,531.

Dale W. and Pamela L. Schmidt to Daniel Doherty and Colleen Berger, 965 Bingham Road, Steward, $400,000.

Quit claim deeds

Dixon Balls LTD to The Reserve Holdings LLC, 208 N. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Leland Farmers Co. to Schlesinger Ag LLC, one parcel in Wyoming Township, $0.

Stephanie and Phillip Cataudella to Enrique Merlo, block 3, lot 182, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Jaime C. Rogers to Justin Szymanski, block 10, lot 98, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Village of Compton to Steve Gilmore, one parcel in Brooklyn Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Shirley J. Rees Declaration of Trust, Shirley J. Rees, trustee, to James Kemper, one parcel in Willow Creek Township, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff to Norman Reinford, 2089 Blackhawk Lane, Dixon, $67,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Brandt C. Boel to Justin Broitzman, 604 Sunset Drive, Polo, $198,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Amber Lynn Wilson, 2785 S. state Route 2, Oregon, $95,222.

The late Marlene M. Izer by heirs to Gerald L. and Maryanne E. Bennett, 201 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $84,000.

Clement Cerney to Andrew C. Shawl, 108 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $223,000.

Christa L. Seebach to Scott B. Seebach, 5498 Center Road, Rochelle, $38,920.

Besim and Atidze Aliu, also Alioska, to Dulce Maria and Emelia Montes, 311 E. Main St., Forreston, $125,000.

Daniel Scott Hartzel to Mount Morris Rental LLC, 2 Seminary St., Mt. Morris, $255,000.

Steven J. and Karen G. Baxter to Lucas and Alexandra Baxter, 5271 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $176,900.

Christopher T. and Nicole E. Smalley to Chad M. Reemtsma, 5296 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $290,000.

Jose, Angelina, Javier and Gloria Cerda to Antonio Calderon, 810 S. Seventh St., Rochelle, $65,000.

Jeffrey D. Mullis to Destiny A. Rains, 315 Ave. H, Rochelle, $137,800.

Susan J. Tasso to Matthew J. Adams, 9368-9369 E. Big Mound Road, Holcomb, $270,000.

Duane L. and Jennifer L. Boehm to Edwin G. Thompson, 916 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $160,000.

Cris A. and Bonnie D. Sheraden to Austin D. Wilson, 218 E. Hill Crest Drive, Byron, $158,000.

Rebecca P. Iaccino to Jacob Robert and Gabriella Hanlon, 2566 W. Oregon Trail Road, Rochelle, $179,900.

Linda L. Swanson to Conner R. Bontjes and Scott A. Watson, 325 N. Mineral St., Byron, $135,000.

Barbara A. Netter and Sandra M. Anetsberger to Brandon J. and Meagan A. Spandet, 2118 Southfield Lane, Byron, $209,000.

County Line Pork LLC to Red Oak Pork LLC, 20788 Heal Road, Rochelle, $2,680,000.

Jacob W. Miller to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 1209 W. Ave B, Rochelle, $166,600.

Diane R. Duitsman to Daniel and Alleigh Ludwig, 7486 N. Fork Creek Road, Forreston, $115,000.

Heather S. Slater to Katelyn Marie Dyson, 108 N. Locust Ave., Forreston, $47,000.

Mary Owen to Radoslaw Czupryna, 1008, 1010 and 1012 Timber Trail Drive Dixon, $195,000.

Martin and Mary C. Castaneda to Cathy L. Henson, 1085 N. Second St., Rochelle, $172,000.

Tyler L. and Denise D. Jaborek to Heather M. and Gregory D. Bennett Jr., 217 W. Merchant St., Byron, $170,000.

Quit claim deeds

Donna A. Maloney to Debra B. and Joseph C. Olliges, 205 Wisconsin Lane, Dixon, $0.

Charlotte M. Mennenga to Lucinda Ashton, 202 S. West St., Byron, $0.

Putnam Group LLC to Ann O’Brien, 1201 Tilton Park Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Ronald L. Rockwood Trust, Ronald L. Rockwood, trustee, to Richard E. Tosi, 3948 W. Cedar St., Grand Detour, $185,000.

Amaro Family Trust, Osvaldo and Maria Amaro, trustees, to Roxanna Contreras, 1011 Garfield Drive, Rochelle, $120,000.

Jeffrey T. and Jill M. Adolph Trust, Jeffrey T. Adolph, trustee, to Haywell LLC Westwood, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Beverly Colloton Trust 800, Beverly Colloton, trustee, to Andrew and Katelyn Colloton, 7081 E. McGregor Road, Byron, $160,000.

Deborah George Trust 1, Deborah George, trustee, to Rojarej Pantabut, 6029 N. Marrill Road, Stillman Valley, $210,000.

Deed

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Jesse Verkler and Kathleen Snyder, 1209 W. Ave B, Rochelle, $166,600.

Deed in trust

Nancy L. and Ronald J. Boyden Jr. to Daniel L. Beutler Declaration Trust, Daniel L. Beutler, trustee, 1421 N. River Road, Oregon, $330,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

