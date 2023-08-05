Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

Whiteside County

Warranty deed

Mercedez N. Simmons to Matthew Coomber, 2008 21st Ave., Sterling, $151,800.

Patty J. Martin and Donald L. Welch Jr. to Kyle J. and Tiffany A. Schaver, 17052 Elston Road, Fulton, $105,500.

Kacey M. Batten to Colin D. Jaquet, 311 E. Market St., Tampico, $100,000.

Bulmaro Rocha to Sevanah Lucas and Nolan Stanley, 1410 Ave L, Sterling, $69,000.

Wade A. and Meredith L. Miller to Michael and Maria Weida, 20810 Mathew Road, Morrison, $329,000.

David E. and Randall L. Deweerdt and Kimberly K. Nelson to Robert E. and Sandra K. Foster, 1308 Fourth Ave., Fulton, $176,000.

Cody Donoho and Alicia Karrow to Christy Beightol, 2009 Canal St., Rock Falls, $83,000.

Brittney C. Ramos to Russell Jones, 1401 Ave D, Sterling, $102,500.

Craig M. and Tasha M. Sheley to Luke M. Schutt, 1107 Fisher St., Sterling, $87,000.

Julie L. James to Charles W. and Carrie B. Bush, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Morrison, $805,660.

James and Sally Trimble to NW Properties and Apartments LLC, 516 11th Ave., Fulton, $290,000.

P&P Industries to EA and OA Commercial LLC, 14729 Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $550,000.

Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, to Joseph and Michelle Lewis, 612 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $60,000.

David A. Olsen to William and Dawn Bailey, 711 16th Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

Douglas J. Johnson to Eucharice Chris Lehman, 1403 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $45,000.

Brian and Hailey Rehberg Witt to Todd A. Tiesman Trust, 10959 Fulfs Road, Morrison, $210,500.

Robert W. Smith to Robert Allen and Barbara Ann McIntosh, 8181 Hoover Road, Rock Falls, $305,000.

Christopher M. and Sherrie K. Grant to Brian Busch, 503 S. 11th Ave., Albany, $300,000.

Kenneth J. and Ellen R. Pannier to David Jankowski, 103 Lafayette St., Prophetstown, $155,000.

Allen P. and Jessica A. Wade to Jared and Seantae Wetzell, 502 W. Park St., Morrison, $172,500.

Quit claim deeds

Linda Hummel to ACBC Properties LLC, 406 E St., Prophetstown, $2,500.

Robert E. Stage Jr. to Keli Jo Shadle, 715 19th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Jeremy and Angela James to Gayle K. and Richard L. Evans Trust, 501 Ave L, Sterling, $0.

Paul D. and Angela R. Hebbeln to Kenneth J. Hagge, 14707 Vans Road, Fulton, $145,000.

Trustees deeds

A. Dean Decker IRA Trust to Arlene Evelyn Considine Trust, 717 Valley View Drive, Fulton, $195,000.

Leola D. and Larry J. Schrock to Doyle L. and Kaylene R. Kropf, one parcel on Coleta Road, Tampico, $444,000.

Larry G. McCormick Trust and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust to Kyle and Lindsy Stumpenhorst, two parcels on Wynn Road, Sterling, $37,900.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Kari M. Meiners to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 2104 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $0.

Capital One Bank, Patrick M. Schaefer, sale officer, to Steven K. and Sabrina Scott, 506 Second Ave., Rock Falls, $25,000.

Whiteside County sheriff and sale officer Deandre M. Johnson to Select Employees Credit Union, 612 15th Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Brenda J. Shaw to Chantelle Ritzert and Robert Chamberlain, 136 N. Mason St., Amboy, $32,500.

US Bank National Association to Gilberto Luna, 307 Grant Ave., Dixon, $63,000.

Fred J. and Lisa D. Wilczynski to Brian and Melissa Corson, 1137 Fisk Road, Compton, $399,000.

Gary and Laura Hazelwood to Brendan Hunter Harmann, 1007 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $94,000.

Curtis R. Burket to Jessie M. Grett, 1004 state Route 38, Dixon, $255,000.

Leland Farmers Co. to Schlesinger Ag LLC, five parcels in Wyoming Township, $790,000.

Jacob Eich to Jeffrey Nelson-Skoug and Savannah Skoug, 365 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $180,000.

Dale F. and Catherine H. King to Videl Lopez Ruiz, 703 Evans Ave., Ashton, $29,373.

Christy J. Settles to Samantha Anne Miller, 207 E. South St., Franklin Grove, $126,000.

Roxann and Erma L. Robinson, Debra A. Oliver, Cheryl L. Clarke, and Sharon K. Gaffey to Kody D. and Lauren Gaffey, 2004 Moonlight Bay Lane, Sterling, $150,000.

Capricorn Sun Investments LLC and Edward G. Butterbaugh to Coss Joint Tenancy Trust, Dustin O. Coss, trustee, 1219 W. First St., Dixon, $50,000.

IPP LLC to Jesse Lee Properties LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $475,000.

Donald Beard and Colleen Stauffer to Tammy Trotter, 733 Harriett St., Dixon, $105,000.

Dale F. and Donna S. Poquette to Marcus Allen and Sarah Cox, 1661 Hill Drive, Dixon, $275,000.

Ann E. Ganger to Lola F. Blanchard, 611 Cushing St., Dixon, $58,000.

Jacob D. Eychaner to Chad Dambman, 717 S. College Ave., Dixon, $41,000.

Mark R. and Megan L. Dempsey to Timothy Cloutier, 616 Moss Place, Dixon, $155,000.

Ann M. Connolly to Daniel Andrew Huene, 402-404 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $52,000.

Dustin C. and Sarah A. Drew to Timothy M. and Rebekah S.J. Finn, 218 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $232,000.

Audre, Leon, Charlotte and Andrew Rathburn to Martha Rodriguez, block 13, lot 97, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,500.

Tyler J. and Mattie J. Humphrey to Ameresco Lee County Renewable Natural Gass LLC, one parcel in Marion Township, $153,531.

Dale W. and Pamela L. Schmidt to Daniel Doherty and Colleen Berger, 965 Bingham Road, Steward, $400,000.

Quit claim deeds

Dixon Balls LTD to The Reserve Holdings LLC, 208 N. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Leland Farmers Co. to Schlesinger Ag LLC, one parcel in Wyoming Township, $0.

Stephanie and Phillip Cataudella to Enrique Merlo, block 3, lot 182, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Jaime C. Rogers to Justin Szymanski, block 10, lot 98, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Village of Compton to Steve Gilmore, one parcel in Brooklyn Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Shirley J. Rees Declaration of Trust, Shirley J. Rees, trustee, to James Kemper, one parcel in Willow Creek Township, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff to Norman Reinford, 2089 Blackhawk Lane, Dixon, $67,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Brandt C. Boel to Justin Broitzman, 604 Sunset Drive, Polo, $198,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Amber Lynn Wilson, 2785 S. state Route 2, Oregon, $95,222.

The late Marlene M. Izer by heirs to Gerald L. and Maryanne E. Bennett, 201 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $84,000.

Clement Cerney to Andrew C. Shawl, 108 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $223,000.

Christa L. Seebach to Scott B. Seebach, 5498 Center Road, Rochelle, $38,920.

Besim and Atidze Aliu, also Alioska, to Dulce Maria and Emelia Montes, 311 E. Main St., Forreston, $125,000.

Daniel Scott Hartzel to Mount Morris Rental LLC, 2 Seminary St., Mt. Morris, $255,000.

Steven J. and Karen G. Baxter to Lucas and Alexandra Baxter, 5271 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $176,900.

Christopher T. and Nicole E. Smalley to Chad M. Reemtsma, 5296 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $290,000.

Jose, Angelina, Javier and Gloria Cerda to Antonio Calderon, 810 S. Seventh St., Rochelle, $65,000.

Jeffrey D. Mullis to Destiny A. Rains, 315 Ave. H, Rochelle, $137,800.

Susan J. Tasso to Matthew J. Adams, 9368-9369 E. Big Mound Road, Holcomb, $270,000.

Duane L. and Jennifer L. Boehm to Edwin G. Thompson, 916 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $160,000.

Cris A. and Bonnie D. Sheraden to Austin D. Wilson, 218 E. Hill Crest Drive, Byron, $158,000.

Rebecca P. Iaccino to Jacob Robert and Gabriella Hanlon, 2566 W. Oregon Trail Road, Rochelle, $179,900.

Linda L. Swanson to Conner R. Bontjes and Scott A. Watson, 325 N. Mineral St., Byron, $135,000.

Barbara A. Netter and Sandra M. Anetsberger to Brandon J. and Meagan A. Spandet, 2118 Southfield Lane, Byron, $209,000.

County Line Pork LLC to Red Oak Pork LLC, 20788 Heal Road, Rochelle, $2,680,000.

Jacob W. Miller to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 1209 W. Ave B, Rochelle, $166,600.

Diane R. Duitsman to Daniel and Alleigh Ludwig, 7486 N. Fork Creek Road, Forreston, $115,000.

Heather S. Slater to Katelyn Marie Dyson, 108 N. Locust Ave., Forreston, $47,000.

Mary Owen to Radoslaw Czupryna, 1008, 1010 and 1012 Timber Trail Drive Dixon, $195,000.

Martin and Mary C. Castaneda to Cathy L. Henson, 1085 N. Second St., Rochelle, $172,000.

Tyler L. and Denise D. Jaborek to Heather M. and Gregory D. Bennett Jr., 217 W. Merchant St., Byron, $170,000.

Quit claim deeds

Donna A. Maloney to Debra B. and Joseph C. Olliges, 205 Wisconsin Lane, Dixon, $0.

Charlotte M. Mennenga to Lucinda Ashton, 202 S. West St., Byron, $0.

Putnam Group LLC to Ann O’Brien, 1201 Tilton Park Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Ronald L. Rockwood Trust, Ronald L. Rockwood, trustee, to Richard E. Tosi, 3948 W. Cedar St., Grand Detour, $185,000.

Amaro Family Trust, Osvaldo and Maria Amaro, trustees, to Roxanna Contreras, 1011 Garfield Drive, Rochelle, $120,000.

Jeffrey T. and Jill M. Adolph Trust, Jeffrey T. Adolph, trustee, to Haywell LLC Westwood, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Beverly Colloton Trust 800, Beverly Colloton, trustee, to Andrew and Katelyn Colloton, 7081 E. McGregor Road, Byron, $160,000.

Deborah George Trust 1, Deborah George, trustee, to Rojarej Pantabut, 6029 N. Marrill Road, Stillman Valley, $210,000.

Deed

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Jesse Verkler and Kathleen Snyder, 1209 W. Ave B, Rochelle, $166,600.

Deed in trust

Nancy L. and Ronald J. Boyden Jr. to Daniel L. Beutler Declaration Trust, Daniel L. Beutler, trustee, 1421 N. River Road, Oregon, $330,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office