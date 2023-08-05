Ogle County Fair: Saturday

OREGON – The Ogle County Fair and 4-H Fair continues Saturday with 4-H shows and the Demolition Derby. The fairgrounds are located at 1440 N. Limekiln Road.

Saturday Events

• 7 a.m.: Jr. Show Horses on grounds, horse arena.

• 7:30 a.m.: Jr. Horse Show, horse arena.

• 8:30 a.m.: Jr. Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn).

• 8:30 a.m.: Jr. Beef Show, Building C (beef barn).

• 9 a.m.: Jr. Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn).

• 9 a.m.: exhibit building open.

• 9 a.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm.

• 9 a.m.: Kiddie Pedal Pull, Lions Shelter.

• 10 a.m.: Hawaiian Santa photos, stage near Lions Shelter.

• 2 p.m.: 4-H Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, beef barn.

• noon: Magic of Brian Holt Show.

• 5 p.m.: Pork chop dinner, food court area.

• 5 p.m.: Chainsaw Carving Auction, beef arena.

• 6 p.m.: Demolition Derby, grandstand.

• 6:30 p.m.: 4-H Master Showmanship Contest, Building C, Building D, Building A (swine, sheep, & beef barn).

• 7 p.m.: Little Man in Black by Doug Stivers, Lions Shelter.

Sunday

• 7 a.m.: church service, Exhibit Building.

• 7:30 a.m.: Jr. Goat Show, Building D (goat barn).

• 9 a.m.: Jr. Poultry Show, Building B (poultry barn).

• 9 a.m.: Benefit Open Horse Show, horse arena.

• 11 a.m to 4 p.m.: exhibit building open.

• 10 a.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm.

• 1 p.m.: Tri-County Pullers, grandstand

Admission Information

• Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides): $10.

• Age 4 and younger (entrance only): free; Age 4 and younger carnival ride wristband: $5.

• 1-day grandstand pass (in addition to entrance fee): $10.

• 1-day pit pass (available Saturday and Sunday, allows you into the pit area only): $20.

Pit passes for grandstand events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin one hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A pit pass is $20 per person.

Carnival Times

• Saturday: noon to 10 p.m.

• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit oglecountyfair.com