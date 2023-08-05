Ogle County Fair: Saturday

OREGON – The Ogle County Fair and 4-H Fair continues Saturday with 4-H shows and the Demolition Derby. The fairgrounds are located at 1440 N. Limekiln Road.
Saturday Events
• 7 a.m.: Jr. Show Horses on grounds, horse arena.
• 7:30 a.m.: Jr. Horse Show, horse arena.
• 8:30 a.m.: Jr. Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn).
• 8:30 a.m.: Jr. Beef Show, Building C (beef barn).
• 9 a.m.: Jr. Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn).
• 9 a.m.: exhibit building open.
• 9 a.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm.
• 9 a.m.: Kiddie Pedal Pull, Lions Shelter.
• 10 a.m.: Hawaiian Santa photos, stage near Lions Shelter.
• 2 p.m.: 4-H Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, beef barn.
• noon: Magic of Brian Holt Show.
• 5 p.m.: Pork chop dinner, food court area.
• 5 p.m.: Chainsaw Carving Auction, beef arena.
• 6 p.m.: Demolition Derby, grandstand.
• 6:30 p.m.: 4-H Master Showmanship Contest, Building C, Building D, Building A (swine, sheep, & beef barn).
• 7 p.m.: Little Man in Black by Doug Stivers, Lions Shelter.
Sunday
• 7 a.m.: church service, Exhibit Building.
• 7:30 a.m.: Jr. Goat Show, Building D (goat barn).
• 9 a.m.: Jr. Poultry Show, Building B (poultry barn).
• 9 a.m.: Benefit Open Horse Show, horse arena.
• 11 a.m to 4 p.m.: exhibit building open.
• 10 a.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm.
• 1 p.m.: Tri-County Pullers, grandstand
Admission Information
• Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides): $10.
• Age 4 and younger (entrance only): free; Age 4 and younger carnival ride wristband: $5.
• 1-day grandstand pass (in addition to entrance fee): $10.
• 1-day pit pass (available Saturday and Sunday, allows you into the pit area only): $20.
Pit passes for grandstand events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin one hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A pit pass is $20 per person.
Carnival Times
• Saturday: noon to 10 p.m.
• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit oglecountyfair.com