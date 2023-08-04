Ogle County Fair: Friday

OREGON – The Ogle County Fair and 4-H Fair continues Friday with 4-H judging and two rodeos. The fairgrounds are located at 1440 N. Limekiln Road.

Friday

• 7 a.m.: Jr. Swine Show, Building A (swine barn).

• 8 a.m.: 4-H Goat Show, Building D (goat barn).

• 9 a.m.: exhibit building open.

• 9 a.m.: 4-H Poultry Show, Building B (poultry barn).

• 2 p.m.: Big Hat Rodeo (first show), grandstand.

• 2 p.m.: Hawaiian Santa Photos, stage near Lions Shelter.

• 2 p.m.: 4-H Children’s Farm.

• 3 to 10 p.m.: Magic of Brian Holt, walking around grounds.

• 7 p.m.: Big Hat Rodeo (second show), grandstand.

7 p.m.: First Friday Open Mic, Lions Shelter.

Admission Information

• Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides): $10.

• Age 4 and younger (entrance only): free; Age 4 and younger carnival ride wristband: $5.

• 1-day grandstand pass (in addition to entrance fee): $10.

• 1-day pit pass (available Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, allows you into the pit area only): $20.

Pit passes for grandstand events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin one hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A pit pass is $20 per person.

Carnival Times

• Friday: 3 to 10 p.m.

• Saturday: noon to 10 p.m.

• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit oglecountyfair.com