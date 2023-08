OREGON – Lauren Carlson was crowned 2023 Miss Ogle County on Wednesday on the opening day of the Ogle County Fair.

Other members of the royal court for 2023 are: Junior Miss, Cylee Kirchner; Miss Ogle County First Runner Up, Maggie Eden; Little Miss, Quinn Heggen; Little Mister, William Safranek; and Young Miss, Arabella Marruffo.

The queen and her court will be in attendance at the fair which runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds east of Oregon.

Quinn Haggen is crowned winner Wednesday August 2, 2023 of the Little Miss Ogle County contest. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)