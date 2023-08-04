Garage sale fundraiser at Franklin Grove Church

FRANKLIN GROVE – The Presbyterian Church of Franklin Grove, 106 S Walnut St., will host a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The sale, held in the church basement, will offer a large selection of clothing as well as scarves, belts, shoes, sandals, purses, jewelry, and ties. Featured items for sale include chairs, a piano bench, 18-quart roaster, and an Electrolux stick vacuum.

Small furniture pieces, appliances, picture frames and other items are also available to purchase.

The sale is a fundraiser for the church.