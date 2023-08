DIXON – The American Legion will serve roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, vegetable, salad, and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

The cost of the meal is $12. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal so staff can be sure to have enough meals available.

Meals are available for dining in at the Post, 1120 First Street, or for carry out.