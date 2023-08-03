Music and more at Jammin on the Rock Thursday

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Tourism will presentt Jammin’ On the Rock at the RB&W District, 201 East 2nd Street on Thursday.

Musicians will take the stage at 6 p.m. Barn Ratz, Wild Wrek, Jim Perron, and Dave Cuckler are scheduled to perform.

Food vendors will be ready to serve at 5 p.m. with Brother Daryl’s, Brito’s Grill, Sundae Funday, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy, Kona Ice of Sauk Valley, and Main Squeeze in attendnance.

Other business vendors include Avon, Spirit Bombs, Surf Internet, Phillip Vasquez-Shelter Insurance, Drom Jewelry, De’s Baked Goods, GarDon Light Products, Out of the Box Vintage+Resale, Build-A-Pet Clubhouse, Rissa’s Rocks & Gems, and Servpro of Clinton and Sterling.

Additional information is available at visitrockfalls.com