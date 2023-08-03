Dixon Municipal Band final concert of 2023 is Thursday

DIXON – The Dixon Municipal Band, under the direction of Jon James, will present their final concert of the Summer Sounds 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Page Park Band Shell.

The marches for the evening are Globe And Eagle, The Showstopper, and The Thunderer.

Other selections are Copacabana, Funiculi Funicula and The Light Eternal.

The concert will also include The Barber Of Seville and Selections From Les Miserables. The Dixon High School Band Boosters and GG’s Ice Cream will be selling refreshments. Door Prizes will also be awarded.