Oregon police host National Night Out

OREGON – Kids could check out squad cars or take a spin on a bike safety course during the Oregon Police Department’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Adult visitors could try walking a straight line while wearing goggles that simulated inebriation.

The Oregon Fire Department offered activities about fire safety which included a “short course” for kids to complete.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that was launched 40 years ago to promote police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

Elijah Harper, 5, of Oregon, 'saves' a baby at an Oregon Fire Department fire safety activity for kids during the Oregon Police Department's National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Oregon. The event gave kids and other members of the community an opportunity to meet employees of the police and fire departments. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Oliver and Mathias Sosa, ages 4 and 10, have some fun in an Oregon police truck as their dad, Alfie, watches during the police department's National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The event gave kids and other members of the community an opportunity to meet employees of the police and fire departments. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)