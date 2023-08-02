Oregon police host National Night Out

OREGON – Kids could check out squad cars or take a spin on a bike safety course during the Oregon Police Department’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Adult visitors could try walking a straight line while wearing goggles that simulated inebriation.
The Oregon Fire Department offered activities about fire safety which included a “short course” for kids to complete.
National Night Out is a community-building campaign that was launched 40 years ago to promote police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.