Colors were flying at park district’s color run

OREGON – The 200-or-so runners who ran through the gauntlets of color on Tuesday night could not have asked for better weather for the Oregon Park District’s Color Run.

Participants donned their official white ‘2023 Color Run’ shirts and headed out at 6 p.m. along the bike/hiking path at Oregon Park West, ready to accept whatever powdered color wafted their way.

“This is perfect weather tonight for this event,” said Oregon Park District Executive Director Erin Folk. “It’s always a fun event.”

The run was held to the park district’s Tuesday night concert at the park, which started at 7 p.m.

Madelyn Rogers, 13, of Oregon, looks up from her phone after finishing the Oregon Park District's Color Run on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Oregon Park West. She finished ahead of her mom, dad, and little brother. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

David Eckardt of Oregon tries to block a stream of powered color during the Oregon Park District's Color Run on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Bryce Webb, 6 and mom Randi, of Oregon, reach for bottles of water from Brent Suter and Andy Egyed after finishing the Oregon Park District's Color Run on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Bettina Wendler and Wendy Arn-Crongberg smiles for the camera after running through one of the color stations during the Oregon Park District's Color Run on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)