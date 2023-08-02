Colors were flying at park district’s color run

OREGON – The 200-or-so runners who ran through the gauntlets of color on Tuesday night could not have asked for better weather for the Oregon Park District’s Color Run.
Participants donned their official white ‘2023 Color Run’ shirts and headed out at 6 p.m. along the bike/hiking path at Oregon Park West, ready to accept whatever powdered color wafted their way.
“This is perfect weather tonight for this event,” said Oregon Park District Executive Director Erin Folk. “It’s always a fun event.”
The run was held to the park district’s Tuesday night concert at the park, which started at 7 p.m.