Sterling police to host National Night Out

Leyghton Zellers, of Polo, reacts after hitting the sirens and lights under the direction of Polo Police Officer Tim Rockwood during the 2021 National Night Out event in Polo (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

STERLING - Sterling will host its annual National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Central Park (Grandon). This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of the National Night Out program, a national crime and drug prevention event.

“Bring a non-perishable food item, receive a floating bear for a chance to win prizes and go into the drawing for the grand prize of the night – a Roku or Google Nest camera,” organizers said in a news release.

From 7 to 8:30 p.m., The City of God Church will hold its annual backpack giveaway. Following the giveaway, the City of Sterling will show the movie “Zootopia” for free in the park.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. National Night Out is also meant to help enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighborhoods.

