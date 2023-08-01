Sterling police to host National Night Out

STERLING - Sterling will host its annual National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Central Park (Grandon). This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of the National Night Out program, a national crime and drug prevention event.

“Bring a non-perishable food item, receive a floating bear for a chance to win prizes and go into the drawing for the grand prize of the night – a Roku or Google Nest camera,” organizers said in a news release.

From 7 to 8:30 p.m., The City of God Church will hold its annual backpack giveaway. Following the giveaway, the City of Sterling will show the movie “Zootopia” for free in the park.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. National Night Out is also meant to help enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighborhoods.