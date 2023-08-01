Ogle County 4-H Fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 2

OREGON – The 2023 Ogle County 4-H Fair, held in conjunction with the 170th Ogle County Fair, opens to the public Wednesday, Aug. 2.

4-H club members will have their animals on site as well as the wide array of displays and presentations they have created for viewing in the exhibit building.

The Ogle County Fairgrounds is located two miles west of Oregon, on Limekiln Road, just north of state Rte. 64.

Daily admission to the fair is $10 for individuals 5 years old and up and includes carnival rides.

Carnival times are Wednesday: 6-10 p.m.; Thursday: 5-10 p.m.; Friday: 3-10 p.m.; Saturday: 12-10 p.m.; and Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information vist, https://www.oglecountyfair.com.

4-H competitions and special events schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 2

4 - 9 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to Public

5 p.m. 4-H Poultry Showmanship judging

Thursday, Aug. 3

7:30 a.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Milk Production Milk-Out

8 a.m. 4-H Swine Show

9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to Public

10 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show

11 a.m. 4-H Dairy Show

5 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show

5 p.m 4-H Beef Show

6:30 p.m. 4-H Bucket Calf Judging (Will judge between the Steers & Heifer Show)

7:30 p.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Milk Production Contest Milk-Out

Friday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. 4-H Goat Show (Dairy, Meat, Pygmy, Pet, Showmanship, Novelty)

9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to Public

12:30 p.m. 4-H Poultry Show

Saturday, Aug. 5

9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Exhibit Building Open

3 p.m. Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction

7 p.m. Master Showmanship Contest

Sunday, Aug. 6

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Exhibit Building Open to Public