I-88 bridge repairs begin this week

Construction will begin this week on Interstate 88 in Rock Island County between Old Illinois 2 and the Rock Island-Whiteside County line.

The project includes repairing and installing overlays at bridges located at Zuma Creek east of the Old Illinois 2 interchange, Canoe Creek southwest of the Hillsdale-Port Byron interchange, and Meredosia Ditch at the Rock Island-Whiteside County line, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a press release.

“Traffic in these areas will be open in one lane in each direction in each work zone. The $3.9 million is expected to be completed by the end of November,” the release said. “Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.”