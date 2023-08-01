Heat, storms, family fun all part of Lee County Fair week

AMBOY – Anyone who has volunteered to help run a county fair knows how much effort, dedication and luck it takes to pull off a successful event.

The 2023 Lee County Fair, held July 27-30, had all that and more after Mother Nature tossed extreme heat and humidity and then storms at the fairgrounds on Franklin Grove Road, 13 miles southeast of Dixon.

“We were able to control what we could and then handled what we couldn’t control very well,” Katie Drew, Lee County Fair Association secretary, said Monday morning.

What the fair board could not control was the weather – heat indexes of 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday followed by strong storms Friday night.

Those storms knocked out electrical service to the fairgrounds, meaning water needed for 4-H livestock entries could not be pumped from the well without generators.

But after a post on social media, that problem was soon solved.

“I arrived at the fairgrounds at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday,” said Drew, of Dixon. “We knew we lost power Friday night, but we had hoped it would be back on at some point by Saturday morning, but it wasn’t. Our first concern was to get our well back up and running for livestock so we asked for water tanks to have water hauled in or for generators.”

Within 45 minutes of putting the plea out on social media, the fair community responded in earnest.

“We had generators showing up and some very large ones could run the well pump so within a couple of hours we had water again,” Drew said.

Other generators were then used to power exhibit buildings so judging of 4-H categories could continue. Some 4-Hers even offered their smaller, gas powered generators to help the cause.

“We even had little kids asking if we needed their generators,” Drew said. “For me, that was very heartwarming, them wanting to help if they could. They told us they were not using their generators to power their fans any longer because it was cooler. It was very nice of them to offer.”

Power was restored Saturday afternoon and the fair’s final two days continued under much milder temperatures.

Attendance numbers are difficult to calculate, Drew said, but the fair usually averages between 5,000-7,000 visitors.

“It was very hot for the first two days so people stayed home, but it was a lot cooler for Saturday and Sunday and we were pleased with the turnout for those days,” Drew said. “We had a good crowds those days with lots of families attending.”

Saturday’s T and A Bucking Bulls rodeo, out of Missouri, brought in many spectators for bull riding, bronco riding, barrel racing, and the “Mutton Busters,” where kids tried to ride sheep.

“We filled the grandstands for the rodeo and it really helped when the weather turned,” Drew said.

Drew is one of many volunteers who plan the event throughout the year and then make the fairgrounds their second home during “fair week.”

“We have a lot of great volunteers who show up and turn out when we need them,” Drew said. “I can’t say enough about our volunteers. We’ve already started planning for 2024, and we always need more volunteers.”