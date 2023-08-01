August 01, 2023
City offers brush pickup following storms

By Shaw Local News Network
Zachary Taylor (right) a resident of 1111 W. Fourth Street, holds his rake as he watches as a city crew clears Van Buren Street after a large tree fell across the street and onto his van during last Friday's storm.

Zachary Taylor (right) a resident of 1111 W. Fourth Street, holds his rake as he watches as a city crew clears Van Buren Street after a large tree fell across the street and onto his van during last Friday's storm. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON – City officials are reminding residents to place debris from last week’s storm along the curb.

“If you have tree limbs that were blown down by the storm, place them curbside and our Public Works department team will pick them up. This storm clean-up service will be provided through Monday, Aug. 7 - limbs should be placed to the curb no later than 8 a.m. to guarantee pick up. This is only for limbs that are too big to be considered ‘yard waste’,” the city posted on social media.

The service is not to be used by contractors hired to clear debris, the post said.

“This is not a service for tree removal specialists, contractors or trimmers. If you have hired a contractor, the contractor should remove the tree remnants from your property,” the post said.

A van belonging to Zachary Taylor, 1111 W. Fourth Street, Dixon, was damaged after a large tree fell on it last Friday.

A van belonging to Zachary Taylor, 1111 W. Fourth Street, Dixon, was damaged after a large tree fell on it last Friday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

City workers clear Van Buren Street Saturday after a large tree fell across the street and on to a van last Friday.

City workers clear Van Buren Street Saturday after a large tree fell across the street and on to a van last Friday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

