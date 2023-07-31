July 31, 2023
Shaw Local
See antique farming equipment in action this weekend

By Shaw Local News Network
Remmer Schuetz, 88, of Ashton tinkers with the engine of his 1958 Case 700 H tractor awhile stopping at the Oregon Dairy Queen during the Living History Antique Equipment Association's tractor drive. Schuetz has 70 Case tractors in his collection and this one is only one of six made in 1958 and 25 in 1959. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FRANKLIN GROVE – If you like Case tractors you won’t want to miss the Living History Antique Equipment Association’s 43rd Equipment Show, Aug. 5-6.

This year’s event, held at the LHAEA grounds in Franklin Grove, 1674 Whitney Road, is featuring Case tractors, but with a standing invitation for all brands.

“At the show, you can view row after row of antique tractors and farm equipment, as well as witness threshing demonstrations, rock crushing, sawmill operations, potato digging, flour milling and many more activities from the past,” said Tom Brown LHAEA member. “There are also a number of games and contests to keep your youngsters entertained.”

The show is open to the public and LHAEA memberships also are available for $10 a year, which includes club newsletters and an annual picnic.

For information or to join the LHAEA, call Brad Estock at 815-757-1460.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Displays - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Demonstrations • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Petting Zoo -10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Straw Scramble - (under 12 yrs.) -11 a.m.

Parade on grounds -1:30 p.m.

Tractor Drive - 4:30 p.m. (Thru town to nursing home and back)

Sunday, Aug. 6

Displays - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Demonstrations • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Petting Zoo -10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Straw Scramble - (under 12 yrs.) -11 a.m. Followed byKids Potato Pick-up

Parade on grounds -1:30 p.m.

50/50 DrawingAfter Parade

Annual Raffle after 50/50 drawing

Franklin GroveAgricultureFestival
