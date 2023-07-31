Lee County Fair ends, Ogle is next up

AMBOY – The Lee County Fair ended Sunday with an acrobatic performance by the Cincinnati Circus Thrill Show.

Next up for county fairs is Ogle County’s, which opens Wednesday with its Antique Tractor and Implement Show.

Wednesday night activities include a Tractor Drive at 5 p.m. followed by the Ogle County Fair Queen Pageant at 5:30 p.m.

The Ogle County 4-H Fair is being held in conjunction with the fair.

Renee Gehrke, 19, of Byron reacts as she is chosen 2022 Miss Ogle County. The 2023 queen will be selected on Wednesday. (Shaw Media photo/Earleen Hinton)

Ogle County Fair Admission Information

Discounted tickets are available at Casey’s prior to Aug. 1

After Aug. 1 here the prices are:

One Entrance Pass (includes ground entrance & carnival rides), $10

Age 4 and under (Entrance Only) Free; Age 4 and under Carnival Ride wristband, $5

5-Day Entrance Pass (5-days of ground entrance with Carnival Rides), $40

One Day Grandstand Pass (in addition to entrance fee), $10

5-Day Grandstand Pass (includes all 5 grandstand events only), $40

One Day Pit Pass (available Wed., Thur., Sat., & Sun. allows you into the pit area only), $20

PIT Passes for Grandstand Events are sold on the day of the event. Sales begin 1 hour before the start of the event at the Fair Office. A Pit Pass is $20 per person

Carnival Times

Wednesday, Aug 2, 6- 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug 3, 5- 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug 4, 3-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 5, 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 6, 11-4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.oglecountyfair.com/

Wednesday, Aug. 2

4-H & Jr. Animals Check In

12-3 p.m. 4-H Cloverbud Judging, Party & Graduation, Exhibit Building

3-6 p.m. Commercial Tent Open

3-10 p.m. Gate Entrance Open

4-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open

5 p.m. 4-H Bucket Calf Clinic, Building C (beef barn)

5-8 p.m. 4-H Children’s Farm

5-9 p.m. Queen Contests, stage near Lions Shelter

6:30 p.m. Illini Stock Truck & Tractor Pull (pit pass available), Grandstand

Thursday, Aug. 3

7 a.m. 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk Production Milk-Out, Building D (sheep barn)

7:30 a.m. 4-H Swine Show, Building A (swine barn)

8 a.m. Exhibit Building Open

9 a.m. - 9 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn)

10 a.m. 4-H & Jr. Dairy Show, Building C (beef barn)

3-4 p.m. 4-H Children’s Farm

3 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn)

5 p.m. 4-H Beef Show Building C (beef barn)

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade

5:30-6 p.m. 4-H State Fair Orientation, Exhibit Building

6 p.m. 4-H Bucket Calf Judging, Building C (beef barn)

6:30 p.m. Illini Truck and Tractor Pull, Grandstand

6:30 p.m. Jim Wolber & the Lariat Band, Lions Shelter

7 p.m. 4-H & Jr. Dairy Goat Milk-Out Production Contest, Building D (goat barn)

Friday, Aug. 4

7 a.m. Jr Swine Show, Building A (swine barn)

8 a.m. 4-H Goat Show, Building D (goat barn)

9 a.m. Exhibit Building Open

9 a.m. 4-H Poultry show, Building B (poultry barn)

2 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo (first show), Grandstand

2 p.m. Hawaiian Santa Photos, Stage Near Lions Shelter

2 p.m. 4-H Children’s Farm

3-10 p.m. Magic of Brian Holt, Walking around grounds

7 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo (second show), Grandstand

7 p.m. First Friday Open Mic, Lions Shelter

Saturday, Aug. 5

7 a.m. Jr. Show Horses on Grounds, Horse Arena

7:30 a.m. Jr. Horse Show, Horse Arena

8:30 a.m. Jr. Sheep Show, Building D (sheep barn)

8:30 a.m. Jr. Beef Show, Building C (beef barn)

9 a.m. Jr. Rabbit Show, Building B (rabbit barn)

9 a.m. Exhibit Building Open

9 a.m. 4-H Children’s Farm

9 a.m. Kiddie Pedal Pull, Lions Shelter

10 a.m. Hawaiian Santa Photos, Stage Near Lions Shelter

2 p.m. 4-H Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, Beef Barn

12 p.m. Magic of Brian Holt Show

5 p.m. Pork Chop Dinner, Food Court Area

5 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction, Beef Arena

6 p.m. Demolition Derby, Grandstand

6:30 p.m. 4-H Master Showmanship Contest, Building C, D, A (swine, sheep, & beef barn)

7 p.m. Little Man in Black by Doug Stivers, Lions Shelter

Sunday, Aug. 6

7 a.m. Church Service, Exhibit Building

7:30 a.m. Jr. Goat Show Building D (goat barn)

9 a.m. Jr. Poultry Show, Building B (poultry barn)

9 a.m. Benefit Open Horse Show, Horse Arena

11 a.m.-4 p.m.Exhibit Building Open

10 a.m. 4-H Children’s Farm

1 p.m Tri-County Pullers, Grandstand