Fritts summer tour continues this month

DIXON- The Summer Tour for State Representative Bradley Fritts (R-Dixon) continues this month with traveling office hours and coffee & conversation events held on alternating weeks from through Aug. 30.

Coffee & Conversation events will all be held at locally-owned coffee shops and restaurants.

Traveling Office Hours

Aug. 9, Rock Falls City Hall, 603 W. 10th Street, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Aug. 9, Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Locust Street, Sterling, 1:30 - 3 p.m.

Aug. 23, Earlville City Hall, 210 W. Railroad Street, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 23, Waterman Village Hall, 215 W. Adams Street, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 23, at Shabbona Village Hall, 308 E. Comanche Avenue, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Coffee & Conversation

Aug. 2, Shabbona Cafe, 114 W Comanche Avenue, 8-10 a.m.

Aug. 30, Amboy Family Restaurant, 211 E Main Street, 8-10 a.m.

For more information visit repfritts.com/summertour.