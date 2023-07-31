July 31, 2023
Shaw Local
Fritts summer tour continues this month

By Shaw Local News Network
State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, speaks with Marge Dixon while visiting Franklin Grove Village Hall on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, on the first day of his 'summer tour' of traveling office hours to meet constituents and discuss local issues. Dixon along with seven others came to voice their concerns with Fritts over tree reemoval plans at Franklin Creek State Natural Area.

State Rep. Brad Fritts (R-Dixon) speaks with Marge Dixon while visiting Franklin Grove Village Hall on Wednesday, June 7, on his first day of his 'Summer Tour' of traveling office hours. He is scheduled to be in Rock Falls on Aug. 9. (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON- The Summer Tour for State Representative Bradley Fritts (R-Dixon) continues this month with traveling office hours and coffee & conversation events held on alternating weeks from through Aug. 30.

Coffee & Conversation events will all be held at locally-owned coffee shops and restaurants.

Traveling Office Hours

  • Aug. 9, Rock Falls City Hall, 603 W. 10th Street, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Aug. 9, Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Locust Street, Sterling, 1:30 - 3 p.m.
  • Aug. 23, Earlville City Hall, 210 W. Railroad Street, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Aug. 23, Waterman Village Hall, 215 W. Adams Street, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 23, at Shabbona Village Hall, 308 E. Comanche Avenue, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Coffee & Conversation

  • Aug. 2, Shabbona Cafe, 114 W Comanche Avenue, 8-10 a.m.
  • Aug. 30, Amboy Family Restaurant, 211 E Main Street, 8-10 a.m.

For more information visit repfritts.com/summertour.

