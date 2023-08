ROCK FALLS – All-season sports passes for the Rock Falls Rockets will go on sale Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock Falls High School’s Main Office.

Passes are $45 for adults and students grades K-8. Senior Citizen passes for those 62 years of age and older are $15.

This pass excludes tournaments, shoot-outs, invites, indoor track and all IHSA post season events.