Thunderstorms cause Sauk Valley power outages

More than 4,000 Sauk Valley residents were without power Saturday morning after thunderstorms roared through Northern Illinois overnight.

According to ComEd’s online outage map, 2,425 Lee County customers were without power Saturday morning. Another 853 ComEd customers were powerless in Ogle County and 813 in Whiteside County.

“We know some of you are without power and we appreciate your patience as crews continue to assess damage and work to restore power,” the power company said on its website. “Based on the history of similar storms of this size, across the ComEd service area, we expect 80% of outages to be restored by 11 p.m. today with remaining outages restored by Sunday at 3 p.m. Please know that we restore power to emergency facilities like police and fire departments, hospitals and nursing homes first to keep your community safe.”

Across its service area, ComEd reported there were 32,890 customers without power following the Friday night storms.

The outages included 1,032 customers in Dixon without power, as well as another 388 in Sterling, 486 in Polo and 304 in Amboy, according to the utility company.

Dixon residents woke up Friday morning to storm damage as well after strong and windy summer storms blew through the Sauk Valley early Friday morning, taking down trees and power lines and causing power outages. Most of the customers who lost power during those storms had their service restored by Friday evening, according to the ComEd website.