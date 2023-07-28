Heat Relief: Sauk Valley residents dealing with hot temperatures, high humidity

SAUK VALLEY – Hyrdation and moderation are the two methods Sauk Valley residents and their employers have been using to battle the dangerously high heat and humidiy that have blanketed much of Illinois this week.

The mercury was hovering in the mid 90s Thursday afternoon with 98 degrees forecast for Friday. The 50-plus humidity raised the “feels like” temperatures into the low- to mid-100s.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for areas roughly along and south of Highway 30, while a Heat Advisory remained in effect for areas to the north.

Health officials reminded residents to seek air conditioning and increase their intake of water in an attempt to avoid heat-related illnesses.

But some Sauk Valley residents have no choice when it comes to working outdoors.

“Our crews always try to start very early, because it is cooler in the mornings,” said Mitch Wolf, operations manager for Boss Roofing & Siding Experts in Rock Falls. “We encourage more frequent breaks, and we try to keep water in place.”

Temperatures on elevated surfaces, like roofs, are often higher than temperatures at ground level.

Wolf said some workers prefer their own hydration methods such as coconut water.

“I always used Pedialyte (a name-brand drink that includes electrolytes and glucose), but some of our guys drink coconut water. We just always make sure to tell them to make sure they get lots of hydration,” Wolf said. “If it is just too hot, they take additional breaks.”

He said his company also tries to implement work tactics to reduce exposure times.

“We are always trying to be quick and efficient with everything we do,” he said. “But hydration is huge. I always preach that.”

Men and women in uniform also face weather-related risks when they are dispatched outdoors.

“We can’t determine the location when we get dispatched, but we do have safeguards in place,” Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. “If we have extended appointments or time on scene we have the ability to rotate deputies in and out of the heat if needed. For an extended appointment we can use our Command Trailer that provides air conditioning. As always, my biggest concern is a large event where there is hot weather or cold weather and making sure that the deputies and first responders are safe.”

The heat also is difficult to escape for the homeless population.

There are about 10 residents of the Twin Cities PADS Homeless Shelter, 111E. 29th St. in Sterling, who must leave the facility every morning at 7 a.m. and cannot return until 6 p.m.

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, 1901 First Ave., has been helping the homeless with mental health and other services since before the heat wave, and so folks are allowed to stay there during the day, where they’re also given lunch.

Sheriff John Booker and Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira got together last week to discuss how they would handle these high heat days. One of the things they decided was to have their deputies and officers provide the homeless rides to LSSI, Booker said.

“So far, we haven’t had any heat-related calls for service,” Booker said.

The police department lobby at 212 Third Ave. in downtown Sterling also is a cooling center, but it isn’t getting a lot of use, perhaps because people don’t know it’s available, Deputy Chief Pat Bartel said.

His department also is not getting a lot of heat-related service calls, he said. He wants to remind people to stay hydrated, to stay in the shade, and to check on elderly neighbors and friends to make sure they are staying safe.

When in need, or with questions, call law enforcement, he said.

“If it’s a service that we can provide, we will,” he said. “And if we can’t, we’ll find someone who can.”

The National Weather Service issued these tips: