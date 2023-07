Lee County fair is up and running; more events planned for the weekend

AMBOY – A rodeo, tractor and truck pulls, and plain old fashion fun are all on the schedule for the Lee County Fair which started Thursday.

Admission to the fair is $5 each day and $18 for a season pass. Grandstand prices are listed by each event.

Special Events

Thursday: 6 p.m.: Garden Tractor Pull sponsored by Rock County Garden Tractor Pullers and Tractor/Truck Pull sponsored by Lee County Fair Association. Admission: $6

Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Tractor/Truck Pull presented by Illini State Pullers & Lee County Fair Association. Admission: $10

Saturday, 7 p.m.: Rodeo with T&A Bucking Bulls. Local riders welcome. Admission: $7

Sunday, 1 p.m.: Cincinnati Circus Thrill Show. Admission: Free

4-H Fair Project Judging

Friday, 9 a.m.: Swine, Visual Arts, Photography, Communication;10 a.m.: Clothing, Interior Design, Animal Science; 1 p.m.: Poultry; 2 p.m.: Dairy

Saturday, 8 a.m.: Horses; 9 a.m.: Sheep, Environmental Sciences, Civic Engagement, Career, Leadership, STEM, Woodworking; 10 a.m.: Beef, Cloverbuds

For information and a complete event schedule, visit: go.illinois.edu/CLW4Hfairs

Lee County Fair Schedule

Thursday

4 p.m. Midway opens

4:30 p.m. Bingo

5 p.m. WATERMELONS W/ WYFFELS HYBRIDS – PATIO

5:30 p.m. Starlight Dance Studio

6 p.m. Garden Tractor/Truck Pull

7 p.m. Big Wheel Races

Friday

11 a.m. KIDS’ KORNER—ENTERTAINMENT TENT

1 p.m. PETTING ZOO & MIDWAY OPEN

2 p.m. KIDS’ KORNER—ENTERTAINMENT TENT

4 p.m. MAGIC BY CORY SHOW – AUDITORIUM

4 - 8 p.m. WHOOP YOUR AXE THROWING – MIDWAY

4 p.m. PONY RIDES OPEN – MIDWAY

4 - 7 p.m. PIE SALE – AUDITORIUM

5 p.m. FARM SCENE CONTEST SET-UP—COMMERCIAL BUILDING

5-7 p.m. PORK CHOP DINNER BY LEE CO. PORK PRODUCERS—PATIO

6 p.m. QUALITY MEATS & BAKED GOODS AUCTION—AUDITORIUM

6:30 p.m. LEE CO. FAIR & ILLINI STATE PULLERS TRACTOR/TRUCK PULL—TRACK

8 p.m. PIN DODGE BALL – SHOW BARN

Saturday

11 a.m. KIDS’ KORNER—ENTERTAINMENT TENT

12 - 8 p.m. WHOOP YOUR AXE THROWING – MIDWAY

1 p.m. PETTING ZOO & MIDWAY OPEN

Saturday

2 p.m. KIDS’ KORNER—ENTERTAINMENT TENT (MUD PIES)

4 p.m PONY RIDES OPEN – MIDWAY

4 - 5 p.m. CINCINNATI CIRCUS SHOW – MIDWAY

5 p.m. WATERMELONS W/ WYFFELS HYBRIDS – PATIO

5 - 7 p.m. STEAK SANDWICHES BY LEE CO. FARM BUREAU YOUNG LEADERS—PATIO

5 p.m. COUNTRY DANCE – ENTERTAINMENT TENT

7 p.m. RODEO WITH T & A BUCKING BULLS – TRACK

Sunday

8 a.m. SHOOTING SPORTS W/ ROCK RIVER CHAPTER OF NWTF

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. MARKETPLACE VENDOR FAIR

10:30 a.m. PEDAL PULL REGISTRATION BEGINS – SHOW BARN

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. WHOOP YOUR AXE THROWING – MIDWAY

11 a.m. PEDAL PULL—SHOW BARN

11 a.m. PONY RIDES & PETTING ZOO & MIDWAY OPEN – MIDWAY

1 - 2 p.m. CINCINNATI CIRCUS THRILL SHOW – GRANDSTAND