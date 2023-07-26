July 26, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Senator Stoller visits Prophetstown horse farm

By Alex T. Paschal
Mosher schools Senator Stoller on the complex hoof and shoe of his show Belgians Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Mosher schools Senator Stoller on the complex hoof and shoe of his show Belgians Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

PROPHETSTOWN – State Senator Win Stoller, R-Peoria, made a stop at Aaron and Amanda Mosher’s farm Tuesday to see their Belgian horse operation.

As the minority spokesperson for the agriculture committee, Stoller said he is interested in all things farm related.

Gentle giants in the stables, the horses don’t see much work but are shown 6-8 times a year hitched six at a time for shows around the region.

“You really need to learn their personalities, to know how to handle them before a show,” Aaron said of the sometimes feisty equines.

Stoller was spending most of the day in and around the Prophetstown/Morrison area. With a visit to Winning Wheels after the farm stop and later a tour and presentation at the Morrison Institute of Technology.

MorrisonProphetstownAgriculture
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media