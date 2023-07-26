Senator Stoller visits Prophetstown horse farm

PROPHETSTOWN – State Senator Win Stoller, R-Peoria, made a stop at Aaron and Amanda Mosher’s farm Tuesday to see their Belgian horse operation.

As the minority spokesperson for the agriculture committee, Stoller said he is interested in all things farm related.

Gentle giants in the stables, the horses don’t see much work but are shown 6-8 times a year hitched six at a time for shows around the region.

“You really need to learn their personalities, to know how to handle them before a show,” Aaron said of the sometimes feisty equines.

Stoller was spending most of the day in and around the Prophetstown/Morrison area. With a visit to Winning Wheels after the farm stop and later a tour and presentation at the Morrison Institute of Technology.