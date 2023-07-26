Rep. Fritts invites constituents to take legislative survey

DIXON- State Representative Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, invites constituents in District 74 to fill out his recently released 2023 Legislative Survey.

“This survey is a tool for me to better understand the unique needs and challenges of District 74,” said Fritts. “The legislation that I work on should be a direct reflection of the issues my constituents are facing, and this survey will show me exactly what policy areas I should be focusing on.”

The survey asks for general feedback on which issues are most important to the constituent, as well as questions focused specifically around policy areas such as gun bans and tax increases.

To fill out the survey, visit his website at RepFritts.com and select Legislative Survey under the Resources Tab.

Constituents with specific concerns are encouraged to reach out to Rep. Fritts’ District Office at 815-561-3690.