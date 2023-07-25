Two arrested after police investigate underage drinking party

DIXON – Two men were arrested Sunday after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that there was an underage drinking party occurring in the area of Carter Road and Todd Road in southern Lee County.

Alejandro N. Rodriguez, 19, of Sterling, was arrested for driving while under the Influence of alcohol, speeding (35+ mph over the speed limit), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and illegal transportation of alcohol, Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan said in a news release.

A second subject, Chanlor W. Pohl, 20, of Sublette, also was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, and improper turn signal.

Lee County Deputies also issued three ordinance violations to minors for unlawful consumption of alcohol. All individuals were given a notice to appear in court, according to the release.

“Citizens are reminded to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-aught-U. Callers can remain anonymous and receive rewards of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest,” according to the release.

All charges are merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.