Sauk Valley College offers ‘Marco’s Endowment Challenge’

DIXON – Sauk Valley College Foundation, together with Polo residents, began the Marco’s Endowment Challenge to fully fund Polo students for the SVCC Impact Program.

“Earlier this year, SVCC was approached by several Polo residents, who saw that the communities of Milledgeville-Chadwick, Prophetstown, Lyndon Tampico, and Fulton were fully funded for the Impact Program, and asked if they could help to fully fund Polo Schools,” said Douglas Knack in a press relerase. “The Marcos Endowment Challenge will run through Sept. 1. The cost to fund all of Polo students in perpetuity is $600,000. As of today there has been $125,000 raised from individuals in Polo who have made cash gifts, five year pledges, monthly contributions from their checking account, IRA contributions, gifts of stock, and estate pledges.”

An anonymous donor has generously challenged the community to a $150,000 matching gift to support Polo Impact students. Funds will be matched by the donor up to $150,000 through Sept. 1, this included multi-year pledges, so long as the pledge is made before the Sept. 1, deadline.

For more information, or to support the SVCC Impact Program, please visit svcc.edu/give or call the Sauk Valley College Foundation at 815-835-6260.