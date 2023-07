ROCK FALLS – Daniel Moore, a pilot from Johnson City, Tennessee, was to touch down at Whiteside County Airport on Monday as part of his attempt to set a world record for “the most states visited (25) by a solo pilot in 24 hours by a fixed wing aircraft.”

Moore failed to stop at Joe Bittorf Field, however, and instead flew on to Morris on his way to his final destination, the airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

A call to Moore late Monday afternoon to find out why was not returned by press time.