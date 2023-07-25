Dixon Sister Cities shares Champion of Youth award with council

DIXON — The Dixon Sister Cities Association on Monday presented the Champion of Youth award it won in April to Dixon City Council members.

Dixon Sister Cities received the award from the Illinois Sister Cities Association on April 22 for the group’s effort to promote student education via two $1,000 travel scholarships.

“Dixon Sister Cities has been active for years, working with communities in other countries,” Mayor Glen Hughes said. As the city’s mayor, Hughes is the association’s honorary chairperson.

The scholarships — which were provided through the Neighbors Near and Far program — went to Samantha Smith, a student at Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling, and August Nelson, a student at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. The pair, who are among the newest members of the association, were not at the July 24 Dixon City Council meeting.

“The students had to write an essay on why they wanted to travel with Dixon Sister Cities and why it is important to create relationships with other countries,” Dixon Sister Cities President Jodi Monk said.

Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes, third from the right, Dixon Sister Cities Association President Jodi Monk, fourth from the right, and other members of the Dixon Sister Cities Association pose for a photo during the July 24, 2023, Dixon City Council meeting. The Dixon Sister Cities Association was awarded the 2023 Champion of Youth Award by the Illinois Sister Cities Association for offering two students travel scholarships. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

In September 2022, Smith and Nelson traveled with the Dixon delegation to Herzberg/Elster, Germany, which is located about 90 miles southwest of Berlin in the state of Brandenburg.

The two cities became “sisters” on April 4, 1999, when then-Mayor Donald Sheets and then-Burgermeister Michael Oecknigk signed a charter.

While abroad, Smith and Nelson visited the local school and took part in classroom activities; immersed themselves in the daily activities, language, food and “fun of their host families;” visited key landmarks and points of interest in the Elster region; and learned about southeastern Germany’s history and culture, Monk said.

“They [Smith and Nelson] conducted themselves as positive role models of the United States youth,” she said.

Dixon Sister Cities’ Champion of Youth award also will be recognized at the Illinois Sister Cities Association annual awards ceremony, which is set to take place this September in Chicago, Monk said.

Hughes extended an invitation to Burgermeister Karsten Eule-Pruetz to visit Dixon next year in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the charter. They are waiting on a response, Hughes said.

“It’s just another item of showing how well Dixon Sister Cities has been operating,” he said. “It’s our turn for the 25th anniversary, so hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to host next year.”

Dixon’s sister cities

In addition to Herzber/Elster, Germany, Dixon has three other sister cities: Dikson, Russia; Castlebar, Ireland; and Thika, Kenya.

Dikson, Russia

Dikson is located in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, which is above the Arctic Circle and is the northernmost settlement in Russia.

“A tentative relationship was started as a result of contact by a Russian journalist, Boris Ivanov,” the city’s website states. “Dixon journalist Bill Shaw responded and this eventually led to a Sister Cities International relationship between Dikson and Dixon.”

The charter was signed Aug. 29, 1988, in Tashkent, Russia, by Mayors Nikolai Kartamychev and James Dixon.

Castlebar, Ireland

Castlebar is the seat of County Mayo, which is in western Ireland.

In January 2004, former Dixon Mayor Jim Burke sent a letter with Patrick and Carol Gorman to Castlebar’s mayor, Blackie Gavin, seeking to develop a sister city relationship with a town in Ireland, the website reads.

Gavin and Burke signed the charter on July 12, 2005, in Castlebar.

Thika, Kenya

Thika is in Kiambu County, about 28 miles north of Nairobi.

In 2005, representatives of the United Kenyans of Chicago approached Burke about possibly forming a sister city relationship between Dixon and a city in Kenya, Dixon’s website states. Thika was proposed in early 2006, by Abraham Tumuti of the United Kenyans of Chicago.

On Sept. 16, 2008, Thika Mayor Johnson Githaiga and Burke signed the sister cities charter in Nairobi.