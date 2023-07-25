July 25, 2023
Amboy athlete receives collegiate award for baseball

Mitchell McLauglin (center) holds his award.

Mitchell McLauglin (center) holds his award. (Photo provided by Stephanie McLaughlin)

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Mitchell McLaughlin, a 2019 Amboy High School graduate, received an award from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville athletic department during the Pioneers Athletics Showcase of Student-Athlete Excellence and Senior Sendoff in May.

The event honored the senior student-athletes and awarded a Golden Pickaxe and a Difference Maker Award to one student-athlete of each athletic program. The Golden Pickaxe Award winners were chosen by their teammates and coaching staff.

“The award is the embodiment of what it means to be a UW-Platteville student-athlete and focuses on four main pillars: academic excellence, athletic excellence, selfless leadership and community engagement,” according to a news release.

McLaughlin received the award for baseball, where he was a four-year player for the Pioneers. He graduated this spring with a degree in agribusiness.

