DIXON – Venetian Night returns on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Riverfront.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. for a European-themed night filled with magic and street performances.

There will be a glow stick party for kids, a rock hunt, spaghetti eating contest, and fireworks.

The night will also feature performances from magicians and other street performers.

For more information, visit ad.discoverdixon.com/venetian-night.