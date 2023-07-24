Standridge is guest composer on July 26

STERLING – The Sterling Municipal Band will be hosting composer Randall Standridge during its concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Standridge’s music is performed internationally by bands of all ages. He hails from Arkansas and is the owner and editor of Randall Standridge Music, LLC.

The Sterling Municipal Band will be guest conducted by Standridge on several of his compositions. The concert will feature “Choose Joy”, “Fiat Lux”, “…music speaks” and “Havana Nights”.

The band will also present an alto saxophone solo “Czardas”, by saxophonist Raleigh Wren.

In addition to traditional marches “Sabre and Spurs " by Sousa and " The Melody Shop” by King.Our pre-concert entertainment begins at 6:15pm with Mariachi Camprianos.