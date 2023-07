PROPHETSTOWN – Where do monarchs go in the winter and what challenges do they face to survive?

Youth ages 8-12 can gain answers to these questions on Aug. 14 from 1-2 p.m. at the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library in Prophetstown.

During this free, one-hour program, participants will engage in hands-on activities delivered by University of Illinois Extension 4-H staff.

For registration information, call the library at 309-714-2699.